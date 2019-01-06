Of words, voices, stories

sunday-mid-day

The latest edition of Spoken Fest is back in the city with a list of more vibrant voices

There'll be art enthusiasts, artistes, wordsmiths, storytellers and songwriters from across the globe

One evening while listening to artistes al fresco at the Hyde Park in London, actor-director Roshan Abbas realised, that back home, there is not a single platform for word artistes. That was three years ago. “I wanted to create a festival where you can actually listen to performance under the sky, something that is the Holy Grail of the spoken art form, like what Coachella is to music or Edinburgh is to art,” says Abbas.

In its previous edition in October, Kalki Koechlin’s dramatic performance had garnered a lot of attention. This time, we have artistes collaborate with other artistes to come up with something, “that has never been seen before and will never be seen again — that’s our idea,” he adds. For instance, Kubra Sait and Rajshri Deshpande are coming up with a rare collab and the hip-hop-meets-jazz girl Akua Naru will have a rare performance. A blend of first and old timers, this is a gathering of personalities, people and passions where you’ll experience touching truths, comic insights, emotional ballads and fiction in English, Hindi, Urdu and Kannada.

There’ll be art enthusiasts, artistes, wordsmiths, storytellers, songwriters, poets and performers from across the globe to share their art. Afternoons will be about swapping stories and learning the word craft at workshops, while evenings will be about guitar jams and sing-alongs under the open sky and fairy lights with a backdrop of bazaar and food stalls. “One thing we haven’t done, is lazy programming. We haven’t just got you someone who is a good performer and make you listen to them. Instead, we’ve had them collaborate and work on creating something legendary for you. For the artiste, the fest serves as an inspiration and a place to be spotted by talent hunters. For the audience, it’s a place where words leave a mark on them. As much as we go digital, we are humans and our need to connect will forever stay intact, at least until we become ‘one’ with our device. The world is full of stories, we are just providing a platform to tell them,” adds Abbas.

What: Kommune Spoken Fest

When: January 12 and 13

Where: JioGarden, BKC

Entry: Rs 899 onwards

Log on: insider.in

