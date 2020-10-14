Office peon made director of company to dodge cops, woman held

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

To evade arrest and remove the digital footprints, a peon was made the Director of a company that had a dubious record and cheated traders of Delhi of crores of rupees.

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi police later arrested a 25 year old woman, the director of a company named M/s VPG Stores Pvt Ltd for duping various businessmen by persuading the complainants to deliver goods against post dated cheques. After receiving the goods the company stopped the payments from the bank, thereby cheating the complainants. The amount involved in the present case is approximately Rs 2.60 crore.

During the course of investigation it emerged that the directors of the accused company induced the victims to supply goods such as rice, dry fruits, edible oils to the company on issuance of post dated cheques.

"The alleged company initially cleared some cheques to win the confidence of the complainants so that the victims would supply goods in larger quantities, but after receiving goods worth crores of rupees, they allegedly issued instructions to the bank to stop payment and sold the products in the market and misappropriated the money," said OP Mishra, Joint CP, EOW.

Thereafter, the accused persons deliberately removed themselves from the directorship of the company and inducted the peon and office boy of the company as directors.

During further investigation it was found that the main accused Abhishek Tyagi was involved in more than a dozen cases and was operating under different names. In one of the cases, Abhishek Tyagi, while serving a jail term in Sangrur Jail (Punjab), had made an extortion call to a woman residing in Mumbai.

"The accused woman appointed herself as the Director as well as Purchase Manager of the company and made calls to the suppliers for the supply of goods. Once the goods were supplied, the company used to issue post dated cheques. The accused persons used to sell the goods at low prices to various other businessmen engaged in the trade of similar articles," the officer added.

