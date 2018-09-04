Offices to be relocated to decongest Kalyan station

national

Mumbai division to start shifting the offices either to the eastern or western side of the station's circulating area

General Manager D K Sharma inspects platforms four and five at the station

Being a major hub of the city, the Kalyan railway station remains crowded almost all times of the day. In a major step to decongest the station, General Manager D K Sharma, who visited platforms four and five last week, has directed the Mumbai division to relocate all the offices on both the platforms.

Speaking to mid-day, Dr Ashok Kumar Singh, Central Railway spokesperson, said, "There are offices across the length of platforms four and five. This restricts free movement of passengers. General Manager Sharma said that the offices should be shifted to some other place on the premises. The Mumbai division will soon start the process of shifting the offices either to the eastern or western side of the station's circulating area as per availability of space."

The offices located on the station premises include the station manager's chamber, station utility rooms, Railway Protection Force unit and staff lobbies. During his visit to the station, Sharma had also inspected the foot-over-bridge and given instructions for completion of two escalators and a lift on the western side and another lift on the eastern side before mid-September.

"Sharma also inspected the toilets and water vending machines at the station, and instructed the officials concerned to put in their best efforts in keeping the premises clean. He has also set a deadline for completion of work and developing facilities as well," Singh added.

Structural changes

While inspecting the Titwala station, Sharma asked the Mumbai division to improve the station's façade and make it a replica of the Ganesh temple that the town is known for.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates