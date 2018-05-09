Official statement: EU restates support for nuclear deal in talks with Iran

Britain, Germany, France and a senior EU official met Iran's deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi in Brussels and "used this opportunity to reiterate their support to the continued full and effective implementation of the (deal) by all sides"



Donald Trump

The EU restated its support for the Iran nuclear deal in last-minute talks with Tehran today, just hours before US President Donald Trump announces whether he is pulling out of the accord.

