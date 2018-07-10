Official toll in Japan flood disaster rises to 141

Yoshihide Suga said at least ten people were still missing, though local media said dozens were still unaccounted for as rescue operations continue

The government said several people are still missing. Pic/AFP

The death toll in days of heavy rain that devastated parts of Japan with floods and landslides has risen to at least 141, the top government spokesman said today.

Yoshihide Suga said at least ten people were still missing, though local media said dozens were still unaccounted for as rescue operations continue.

