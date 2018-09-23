Official video of Farhan Akhtar's first single Rearview Mirror is out now

bollywood

The video is shot against the backdrop of picturesque locations wherein Farhan Akhtar is seen crooning the song

After treating the audience with the lyrical video of Rearview Mirror, the multi-talented Farhan Akhtar released the official video of his first ever English track. The video is shot against the backdrop of picturesque locations wherein Farhan Akhtar is seen crooning the song. The lyrics of Farhan's song abide by the thought of looking forward and embracing change positively.

The actor has been working on the album Echoes for the past 15 months and after getting a lot of appreciation for his lyrical video, Farhan finally released the official video on social media.

The talented artist took to Twitter to announce the release of the official video. He tweeted, "Everyone has a story to tell..Happy to share the official video of RearviewMirror .. hope you like it.. lots of love."

Farhan who made his singing, as well as acting debut with Rock On!!, have instantly connected with the audience.

Farhan's songs from the films have always been chartbusters since the time they've released, be it Rock On the title track or Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara. The actor also has also sung a Telugu song in Superstar Mahesh Babu's film Baharat Ane Nenu. On the work front, the actor will be seen again on the big screen with 'The Sky is Pink' in 2019.

