Officials allow tempo to ferry LPG cylinders in Matheran

In what can be termed as a victory for residents of Matheran, the authorities have now allowed a tempo of the available environment standards to ferry only LPG gas cylinders to the eco-sensitive town once a week. Authorities have suggested that other essentials could be brought up by train."

mid-day was the first one to report on April 6 and consistently highlight how lack of motorised transport in Matheran was making it difficult for the locals to get their essential supplies, like gas cylinders, on animal back. The 6,500 residents up there are dependent on about 460 horses and a few handcarts for essential supplies.

Initially, the authorities started the narrow-gauge train service, but it was soon discontinued as there was no adequate response to the service as it did not sync with business hours.

When asked about road transport vehicles, Matheran Municipal Council officials said they had approached the local RTO and the transport officials who told them that only BS-VI emission norms-compliant vehicles had been allowed, but not a single vehicle registered in Panvel RTO was of the required specification.

With labour gone away in the lockdown and handcarts not available, gas cylinders were being ferried on horseback, making them expensive. "The authority has now conditionally allowed BS-IV tempo to ferry LPG gas cylinders from Dasturi Point to Matheran town once a week till the BS-VI one is registered. The rest of the essential supplies shall continue to come by train as per the requirements. We thank mid-day for consistently highlighting our issues," resident Sunil Shinde said.

"The permission is for one tempo per week, but the requirement is around 250 cylinders. The uphill route to Matheran limits one tempo's capacity to 70 to 80 cylinders. So allowing more frequency will allow us to not depend on animals (horses). On May 16, the high court gave permission for three days a week which the authorities should implement," Shinde added.

