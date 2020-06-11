Officials on trail of Tadoba's killer tiger

Forest officials in central India are busy preparing a plan to trap a tiger responsible for the death of five humans at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) near Nagpur.

According to forest department officials, this tiger first killed a woman from Satara village in the buffer zone of TATR on April 8. She had allegedly gone inside the forest to collect mahua flowers. Two days later, the same animal killed one more human — Gulab Nikure, 45, a resident of Kawadpeth village in Chandrapur forest division who too had ventured into the forest to collect mahua flowers.

Talking to mid-day, a forest department official from TATR said, "On Tuesday, Nitin Kakodkar, the Chief Wildlife Warden of the state, issued orders to capture the tiger alive by June 30."

Asked about the total human deaths so far, the official said, "There have been a total of five human deaths in the last three months out of which three have occurred in the last one month. The tiger responsible for these deaths has been identified and efforts to trap him have begun."

The forest department has deployed a team which includes a veterinarian to tranquilise the animal and the process to capture it has begun since Wednesday morning. The official also told mid-day that of the five human deaths, three happened in the Kolara buffer zone of TATR and two inside the TATR core zone, adjacent to Kolara zone.

It may be noted that the villagers staying near the TATR Kolara range venture inside the core and buffer zones to collect tendu leaves and mahua flowers. Post these incidents, there is a sense of anger among the locals who have demanded that the tiger be captured at the earliest to prevent further loss of human lives.

According to sources, KT1 tiger is responsible for these human deaths and the image of the same tiger was captured in a camera trap installed the zone.

