Officials working on facts, evidence in Hathras incident: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said that civil and police officials are working on facts and scientific evidence pertaining to Uttar Pradesh's Hathras gang rape incident.

"What had happened in Hathras was completely unfortunate and condemnable. Police have been working on proofs and evidences. The Adityanath government has swiftly acted on this incident since it came to light, registered FIR and arrested all the accused. It has constituted a fast track court for a speedy trial," Prasad said.

"At the same time, I want to say that Congress leader Rahul and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are playing politics on this issue. Why are they silent on gang rape in Rajasthan," the Union Minister said while referring to an incident in Alwar district where three persons were involved in the gang rape of a Dalit girl on September 29.

Earlier, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi lashed out at Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi through a series of tweets.

He said: "Being the mother of an 18-year-old daughter, why is Priyanka Gandhi not disturbed by gang rapes in Rajasthan and Maharashtra."

He further tweeted: "Before leaving for Hathras for a political tour, Congress leaders should distance their party from the RJD in Bihar as one of its MLA's lost membership of the Assembly over a rape charge while another is absconding."

Reacting to these two statements, Chitranjan Gagan, the state spokesperson of the RJD, said that they are making shameful and derogatory remarks after such an inhuman incident that shook the country.

"The statement of Sushil Modi against a female leader (Priyanka Gandhi) points to his mental bankruptcy. It is highly condemnable and shameful," Gagan said.

"The NDA government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar claims good governance in the state but according to the Bihar police official website, 825 cases of rape were registered in last 7 months," he added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever