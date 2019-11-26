Offie Aryan Shejul takes fifer for defending champs Al Barkaat

Defending champions Al Barkaat MMI English High School (Kurla) thrashed Little Angels School (Sion) by 10 wickets in their second-round game of the Harris Shield U-16 inter-school cricket tournament at Oval Maidan on Monday.

The Sion outfit were bundled out for just 49 in 30 overs, thanks to off-spinner Aryan Shejul's five for 10. Four of his seven overs were maidens. Opener Tharun Moruli (six runs off 37 balls) was the top-scorer for Little Angels, though the majority of runs—18—came through extras.

In reply, the Kurla team's opening pair of Ankit Yadav (25 not out 3x4) and Tushar Singh (9 not out) completed the winning formalities in just seven overs. In another game, Shree Amulakh Amichand Vidyalaya (Matunga) beat RN Podar School (Santacruz) by eight wickets. In response to Podar's 106 all out, the Matunga team chased down the target in 19 overs. Tirth Chouhan remained unbeaten on 76.

