Oh Carolina, the kids are waiting!

badminton

Carolina Marin

Mumbai awaits Carolina Marin's return. The Spanish badminton ace is not scheduled to play here again for Pune 7 Aces in the ongoing Premier Badminton League (PBL), but we've been told by the people who call the shots at Pune 7 Aces and Adfactors PR that a visit is still possible.

Why are we so keen on Marin returning to Mumbai before the PBL ends? It's because her team promised to get her for a mid-day-organised Masterclass session with young badminton players at the Cricket Club of India.

The date was set - December 23 (Sunday). Time too - 4 to 5:30 pm. But four minutes close to midnight on December 22, the PR agency handling Tapsee Pannu-co-owned Pune 7 Aces informed us that Marin's coach Fernando Rivas had requested them to postpone the Masterclass session to another day. It is learnt that the coach was displeased over the fact that Marin was missing training sessions on her arrival in India. Marin had lost to Hyderabad Hunters' PV Sindhu that day. Meanwhile, Pune 7 Aces said that they respected Marin's choice and asked for more time to get Marin for the Masterclass session.

The Pune 7 Aces player has since travelled to Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad (for a promotional visit) and there is yet no word on whether she will live up her team's commitment and make the kids' day after multiple postponements and the raising of hopes. And coach Rivas, there is more to sport than just winning.

