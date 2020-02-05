Oh fish! Dig into fruits of the sea

Given Mumbai's extensive coastline, it's no wonder that locals here love their fish. And a restaurant in BKC is now serving up a treat for seafood lovers, with a seven-course menu that's dedicated to different fish dishes. These include appetisers, entrées, soups and pastas, and instead of dessert, they are offering a limoncello slushy. The menu is called Feast of the Seven Fishes. It has lighter items than the regular one, and will be available for the rest of February. So head there with your friends or family, and celebrate the fruits of the sea.

TILL February 29, 12 pm to 1 am

AT CinCin, Ground Floor, Raheja Towers, C-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex.

CALL 61378070

