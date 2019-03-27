Oh so hot! Mumbai model Urvi Shetty raises the temperature in this orange bikini. See photo

famous-personalities

India's Next Top Model winner, Urvi Shetty who is is holidaying by the beach, is raising the temperature by posting sultry pictures on the social media platform

Urvi Shetty flaunts her chiseled body in a sizzling orange bikini swimsuit. Pic/Instagram Urvi Shetty

Mumbai based model Urvi Shetty, who was crowned the winner of India’s Next Top Model season 4 back in December 2018, is setting the temperatures high with her bikini pictures on social media platform Instagram. The 23-year-old shared a few photos in a two-piece orange bikini swimsuit while holidaying in Dubai.

The Mumbai-based model is seen flaunting her curves with oomph. The picture is taken near the beach.

Urvi shared another picture in the same orange bikini swimsuit as she captions the picture: Sometimes I get distracted by my own body like...Nice!

This isn't the first time that India's Next Top Model Season 4 winner Urvi Shetty has shared glamorous pictures of herself online.

From donning a white monokini to leaving her fans floored with her stunning avatar in swimsuits, Urvi Shetty surely knows how to leave a footprint on her fans.

