Oh so hot! Mumbai model Urvi Shetty raises the temperature in this orange bikini. See photo

Updated: Mar 27, 2019, 13:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent

India's Next Top Model winner, Urvi Shetty who is is holidaying by the beach, is raising the temperature by posting sultry pictures on the social media platform

Oh so hot! Mumbai model Urvi Shetty raises the temperature in this orange bikini. See photo
Urvi Shetty flaunts her chiseled body in a sizzling orange bikini swimsuit. Pic/Instagram Urvi Shetty

Mumbai based model Urvi Shetty, who was crowned the winner of India’s Next Top Model season 4 back in December 2018, is setting the temperatures high with her bikini pictures on social media platform Instagram. The 23-year-old shared a few photos in a two-piece orange bikini swimsuit while holidaying in Dubai.

The Mumbai-based model is seen flaunting her curves with oomph. The picture is taken near the beach.

Urvi shared another picture in the same orange bikini swimsuit as she captions the picture: Sometimes I get distracted by my own body like...Nice!

This isn't the first time that India's Next Top Model Season 4 winner Urvi Shetty has shared glamorous pictures of herself online.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

So.. My 1st magazine interview @maxim.india . Dreams come true, step by step. This picture was taken about 2 years back in Jan’17 but since I was so concerned about what SOCIETY and PEOPLE would think, I never posted it. But now (finally) post INTM, I have the confidence to show off one of my best works, which included my many firsts. My 1st flight (yes), my 1st international shoot, my 1st magazine feature on MAXIM. Although this kick start to my journey gave me confidence to be comfortable in my skin and take up modelling as a full time profession, the sad part was I thought uploading this particular bikini picture would bring disgrace to my family who were scared of society and purely this reason had deterred me, until now, from sharing my 1st and the biggest VICTORY. But today I feel confident in taking a stand for myself and all the struggle that I've been through to reach where I am and what I aim for. All I needed from family was just a tiny bit of support. I'm glad after all the rough phases that we’ve been through as a conservative family struggling to accept my choices, they didn’t oppose me and nurtured me to become my finest version. Just a little bit of trust, in me and in my hard work for them to see the beauty in a woman’s picture, not the length of her outfit. It doesn’t come naturally, I sweat for the body I have achieved and struggled with a lot of emotional trauma to be able to stand in front of the camera and look right into it with this confidence. This picture is me unshackling myself from societal constraints, representing my security towards myself and my art. âÂÂ¤ PC: @darrencentofanti Thank you for always believing in me and bringing the best out of me ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ MUA: @seematabassum ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ Post credit: @ishaavaidya ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ

A post shared by U R V I S H E T T Y (@urvishetty) onJan 21, 2019 at 7:26am PST

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Training at @f45_training_onebkc is definitely paying off really well âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ All the women out there gift yourself a better life and version of yourself ðÂÂ¤ÂÂ Happy women's day to you beautiful ladies âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ Does working out make you feel HAPPY? STRONG? HEALTHY? FRESH? AMAZING? SPECIAL? CONFIDENT? SEXY? Here’s your chance to transform your mind & body @f45_training_onebkc Celebrate yourself each day! ðÂÂ¥³ âÂÂ­ SPECIAL OFFER âÂÂ­ for all our Women achievers and their loved ones. Walk-in with your Wonder Woman & both get âÂÂ­ FLAT 20% OFF âÂÂ­ - - - - - - - - - - âÂÂ¡ï¸ÂÂNew day. New Workout. 365 days âÂÂ­ FREE 3 Day Trial âÂÂ­ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»Link in bio or ðÂÂÂÂÂÂCall +91 8105298427 to sign up - - - - - - - - - - - @run_fatboyrun Thank you for being my best coach since 2016âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ PC: @aishwarya_nayak_photography âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ Brand: @mabiswimwear

A post shared by U R V I S H E T T Y (@urvishetty) onMar 8, 2019 at 6:33am PST

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Sun of a beach ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ . . PC: @ishaavaidya ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ . . #Mtv #INTM

A post shared by U R V I S H E T T Y (@urvishetty) onJan 15, 2019 at 6:24am PST

From donning a white monokini to leaving her fans floored with her stunning avatar in swimsuits, Urvi Shetty surely knows how to leave a footprint on her fans.

View Photos: Urvi Shetty: All you must know of the Mumbai girl who is India's Next Top Model

Urvi Shetty: All you must know of the Mumbai girl who is India's Next Top Model

