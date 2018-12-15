Oh so hot! Sara Ali Khan paints the town red in a velvet saree

bollywood-fashion

Sara Ali Khan is making style statements with her amazing sartorial choice

Sara Ali Khan at Dinesh Vijan's wedding party.

Sara Ali Khan never fails to woo us by her sheer elegance. Last night the young superstar attended the wedding party thrown by director Dinesh Vijan. Sara was spotted wearing the Red Velvet Indo-Western Saree with golden heels and minimal accessories.

Side swept wavy hair, refreshing makeup in subtle tones were her choices and it sure complimented her skin tone. Last night Sara's Red velvet saree grabbed all the attention at the wedding party. We've seen Sara Ali Khan doing some stylistic experimentations with Ethnic and Western looks but last night Sara had merged with both the style together.

Sara is always seen acing the ethnic look on point and last night Sara looked stunning in the Indo-Western Red Saree look. Sara Ali Khan sure seems a fashion icon of the coming years. It won’t be wrong to say that she looks radiant and manages to pull of traditional looks quite flawlessly.

Sara Ali Khan has been garnering rave reviews for her remarkable performance in her first outing Kedarnath. In a very short span of time, Sara Ali Khan has gained an incredible fanbase amongst the youngsters after her performance in Kedarnath received an exceptional response. Now, Sara Ali Khan is all set for her second release of the year with Simmba. After Kedarnath, there is tremendous excitement to witness the young actress in an all new avatar, the anticipation has just doubled up after the recently released songs Aankh Maarey and Tere Bin.

