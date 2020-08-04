Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive of COVID-19, admitted to Medanta

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to Medanta Hospital. In a tweet, Pradhan said he has been admitted to hospital after testing positive of COVID-19. Pradhan, 51, had developed COVID-like symptoms on Monday and was tested on Tuesday.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive for #COVID19. He is admitted at a hospital. pic.twitter.com/hlvHft8ex5 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

"After seeing symptoms of COVID-19, I got tested. The report has come positive," he tweeted. "On the advice of doctors, I have been admitted to hospital and I am healthy." Sources said Pradhan had last week met Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to Medanta on Sunday after testing positive of coronavirus. His staff too had earlier tested positive and has been isolation since.

Pradhan is one of the several high-profile names to have tested positive. Others include Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has also been diagnosed with the infection and is being treated at privately-owned Kauvery Hospital.

