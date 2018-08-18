Search

Oil prices rises after sharp declines

Aug 18, 2018, 17:01 IST | IANS

The market was under pressure earlier in the week as official data showed the US crude inventories rose unexpectedly recently

Oil prices rises after sharp declines
Representational Image

Oil prices continued to rise slightly on Friday after slumping over 2 per cent earlier this week. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for September delivery rose $0.45 to settle at $65.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude for October delivery rose $0.40 to close at $71.83 a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange, Xinhua reported.

The market was under pressure earlier in the week as official data showed the US crude inventories rose unexpectedly recently.

The Energy Information Administration said in its weekly report on Wednesday that US commercial crude inventories rose by 6.8 million barrels in the week through August 10, way higher than market estimates of a decrease of 2.5 million barrels.

WTI and Brent oil prices rebounded slightly on Thursday and Friday after touching the lowest levels in months on Wednesday.

On the data front, the number of US oil drilling rigs were unchanged this week at 869 rigs, according to a weekly report from energy company Baker Hughes on Friday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

world newsoil prices

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's final journey: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah join sea of mourners

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK