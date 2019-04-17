Oil rig crew rescues dog found 220 km off gulf shore

international

A worker on the rig, Vitisak Payalaw, said that the dog was sighted last Friday swimming toward the platform

Boon Rod the dog after he was rescued. Pic/AFP

A dog found swimming more than 220 kilometers from shore by workers on an oil rig crew in the Gulf of Thailand has been returned safely to land. A worker on the rig, Vitisak Payalaw, said that the dog was sighted last Friday swimming toward the platform.

The crew managed to rescue the dog by putting a rope around its neck and hauling it up. The dog landed on Monday at the port of Songkhla and was declared in good shape after being delivered to the animal protection group Watchdog Thailand.

