Oil well explosion kills 18 in Indonesia

The death toll from a blaze at an illegal Indonesian oil well yesterday has jumped to 18 with dozens injured, authorities said, warning there could be yet more victims.

Images from the accident showed a towering flame shooting some 70 metres above homes and palm trees dotting a small community in Sumatra island's Aceh province. Firefighters this afternoon were still battling the blaze sparked by an oil spill in a residential area. Several homes were destroyed.

"We're still unable to control the fire," said Syahrizal Fauzi, head of the local disaster mitigation agency. "We don't know if there are still victims because we cannot get any closer."

