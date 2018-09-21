Mumbai food: This menu is tailor-made for pork addicts

food

Add a delicious twist to the weekend at a food pop-up hosted by Subhasree Basu

Raised pork pie

She calls herself a chef and a meow mommy — Subhasree Basu's love for cats is undeniable. It is obvious then that she calls her three-year-old delivery-only joint Hungry Cat Kitchen, which promises home-style comfort. But the only other thing that could give Basu's affection for cats competition is her love for pork. "I like pork (and most people do so) because of its unctuous texture which makes its taste stand out," she justifies.



Piggynuts

To spread goodness and celebrate the meat's versatility, Basu and team host a weekend takeaway every quarter. Its fourth edition is scheduled for this weekend. "Since a major part of our sales comes from pork dishes, the Pork Prashansa Weekend is a natural extension of our persona. This weekend special features a mix of regional and international pork dishes. Some of these are traditional and some innovative and edgy," she tells us.



Subhashree Basu

On the menu are dishes such as British-style raised pork pie that is cooked for over 24 hours. A hot crust pastry sheet with a pork stuffing is baked and cooled down. A tiny hole is then made on the top and filled with a gelatinous stock. The pie is cooled overnight till the filling solidifies, before being sliced and served cold. There is also a Filipino dish called pork pechay, which comprises parcels made with pork steamed in pok choy or Chinese cabbage leaves.

In the desserts, too pork finds its way to doughnuts in the form of bacon and is interestingly christened piggynuts. Well, that's reason enough to pig out, right?

ON September 21 and 22, 11 am to 5 pm

CALL 9820928658

COST Rs 325 to Rs 450

