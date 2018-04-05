Ola announces trip insurance programme for riders

Ola has tied up with Mumbai-based Acko General Insurance Ltd and ICICI Lombard for the programme, which is expected to benefit its 125 million users across 110 cities





Indian ride-sharing major Ola on Thursday announced an insurance programme for riders using its cab and auto services.

"Users booking an Ola ride can opt for a trip insurance cover at Re 1 for all intra-city travel, Rs 10 for Ola Rentals, and Rs 15 for Ola Outstation," the city-based company said in a statement.

Ola has tied up with Mumbai-based Acko General Insurance Ltd and ICICI Lombard for the programme, which is expected to benefit its 125 million users across 110 cities.

"For just Re 1, Ola users can avail an insurance policy of up to Rs 5 lakh, which will provide cover for missed flights, loss of baggage, emergency hotel requirements etc," said Ola's Chief Operating Officer Vishal Kaul.

The insurance can be claimed in cases of loss of baggage, laptops, missed domestic flights, accidental medical expenses and ambulance transportation cover et al.

The insurance claims can be made through the Ola application as well as through Acko General Insurance's website, mobile app and call centre, the statement added.

