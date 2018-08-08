Ola drives away uber in UK to capture ride-hailing market share

international

The firm is to launch in Cardiff, Newport and Vale of Glamorgan in south Wales within the next month, followed by Greater Manchester, after obtaining operating licences, and is working with local authorities to expand nationwide

India's ride-hailing giant, Ola, is taking on Uber in the UK with plans to roll out its service across the country by the end of the year. The firm is to launch in Cardiff, Newport and Vale of Glamorgan in south Wales within the next month, followed by Greater Manchester, after obtaining operating licences, and is working with local authorities to expand nationwide.

Ola will be the first company in Britain to offer a choice of private hire vehicles or black cabs through the same app. Fares are expected to be similar to those charged by Uber, but Ola says its drivers will earn more.

