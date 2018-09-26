Ola launches real-time monitoring system to track all ongoing trips

national

Real-time monitoring system will automatically alert the Ola Safety Response Team in case of unexpected route deviations or stops

Representational picture

Cab aggregator Ola yesterday launched a pilot project called Guardian, a real-time monitoring system to track all ongoing trips. Ola has integrated real-time data and is working with local authorities to map dark spots and unsafe routes.

The system will analyse ride indicators, including route deviations, unexpected and midway stops. Based on the indicators and time of travel, safety triggers will be created, which will be attended to immediately by Ola's Safety Response Team (SRT). The team will connect with the customer to assess any potentially unsafe ride and provide assistance as required.

No more impersonators

As part of their national safety programme, Street Safe, the Ola team said they have rolled out their tech-powered selfie authentication initiative across the country through which driver partners are required to validate their identity by taking a selfie and sharing it with the Ola team immediately through the app. This photograph of the driver will then be compared to the image on record.

Impersonators will have their platform access revoked and will be subject to investigation. The Ola app has also been updated to include larger photos of driver partners, enabling customers to verify their authenticity and report impersonators. Taking a step further to curb driver impersonation, Ola will also initiate offline audit checks at transport hubs, including airports, railway stations and bus stands. The trained audit team will not only authenticate driver partners, but also inspect the state of the car.

