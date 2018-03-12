Ola officially commences operations in Sydney

Following a successful launch in Perth, Indian ridesharing platform Ola announced the official launch of its operations in Sydney, and has hired a local team to build partnerships and support driver-partners



Representation pic

Following a successful launch in Perth, Indian ridesharing platform Ola announced the official launch of its operations in Sydney, and has hired a local team to build partnerships and support driver-partners.

Sydney riders can experience the new service at an introductory offer for free rides from today; customers can download the Ola app from the Android or Apple App Store, register for an Ola account and begin booking rides. Rides can also be booked to and from Sydney Airport, for drop off and pick up in the designated ridesharing area.

Ola's focus is on investing in driver-partners and supporting them with new technology, training, and ways to increase earnings. Since its launch in Perth, the service has received a strong response from driver-partners with over 7,000 registrations. By enabling driver-partners to provide the best experience possible, customers, in turn, will have a high-quality ride at an affordable price.

'We are excited to officially start operating on the east coast with the launch in Sydney. We've been very pleased with how the service has been received by customers, driver-partners and the community in Perth, and can't wait to continue building on these experiences and learnings for our second city launch,' said Chandra Nath, Vice President, Head of International, Ola.

In the coming weeks, Ola will continue to roll out a number of new initiatives for both customers and driver-partners. For customers, the company will provide new promotions, clear ways to share feedback, and a higher-quality ride, while for driver-partners; Ola will introduce new earnings programs, community town-halls, fuel offers and other vehicle services.

