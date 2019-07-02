Ola, Uber, Meru cabs go on 48-hour strike in Kolkata

national

Citizens of Kolkata who were traveling from busy areas like Howrah station, Esplanade and other popular places faced harassment as the cab drivers of yellow taxis demanded hefty amounts from them

Citizens in Kolkata faced a tough time on Monday as more than 25,000 app-based cabs such as Ola, Meru, Uber, etc. went off the roads due to a 48-hour strike called by associations of online cabs.

Commuters faced harassment by yellow taxi cab drivers as they demanded hefty amounts for the commute from popular areas such as Howrah station, Esplanade and other places. Kolkata also witnessed the shortage of taxis on the road.

In the Esplanade area, am app-based cab was attacked by protesters for taking a passenger on board. The protesters asked the commuter to get off the car and even vandalised the car. Three people have been arrested for damaging the car, a Kolkata police officer said.

The 48-hour strike was called by the West Bengal Online Cab Operators' Guild (WBOCOG) and an organisation of luxury taxis providing services to the government offices protesting exploitation by the cab aggregators.

Over 90 percent of app-based cabs are off the roads in Kolkata and the strike will continue on July 2. Kolkata's Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday had said that the government will make arrangements of additional buses to ensure the commuters did not face any problem.

