Ola, Uber strike called off after CM Devendra Fadnavis steps in

Leaders of Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh led by Sachin Ahir who have been spearheading the strike said it had been called off for now

The trade union that claims to represent cab aggregators said on Monday that they were calling off the strike after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis intervened and assured the issue would be looked into post the assembly session.

Leaders of Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh led by Sachin Ahir who have been spearheading the strike said it had been called off for now. A delegation led by Ahir met Fadnavis at Vidhan Bhavan with a list of demands by driver partners. He said the meeting was positive and Fadnavis assured them that he would convene a meeting with the driver partners and union leaders post the winter session.

"We are not 100 per cent satisfied, but have decided to call off the strike for now," Ahir said. Earlier in the day, the protesters had planned a morcha from Bharatmata Cinema to Mantralaya, but later gathered at Azad Maidan.

