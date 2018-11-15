Ola, Uber strike from November 17

national

Meanwhile, the kaali-peeli cab unions have called off their proposed strike from November 15 after the state transport department promised to look into their demands of building vehicle test-tracks inside city limits by November-end

Representational picture

Drivers and unions of cab aggregators Ola and Uber on Wednesday threatened to go on strike from Saturday night as the cab companies and government have allegedly not fulfilled their demands yet.

