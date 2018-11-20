Ola-Uber strike in Mumbai: Drivers stage rail roko at Dadar

national

The drivers of cab aggregators Ola and Uber had gone on a strike over lower earnings due to fuel price hike

A rail roko organised by Ola and Uber drivers at Dadar affected rail services temporarily for few minutes. According to Western Railway officials, a group of around 20 people agitated on the tracks at Dadar station. However, the police reached the spot and cleared the agitators within 2 to 3 minutes.

The drivers of cab aggregators Ola and Uber had gone on a 12-day strike last month over lower earnings due to fuel price hike. The strike was called off on November 3, following assurances from the aggregators and the state administration that the cab aggregators would prepare a new fare chart on the price-per-km basis by mid-November, which will take into consideration the rising fuel prices. The agitation led by the Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh resumed the strike on November 17 as agitators cited that the cab aggregators had failed to communicate with the representatives over the demands put forward.

The strike was finally called off on 20 November, thanks to the intervention of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who promised to take up the issue during the winter session.

