Old photos of Ambani family at Isha Ambani's graduation ceremony go viral
In the pictures, Isha Ambani can be seen posing alongside her parents Mukesh and Nita, brothers Akash and Anant and to be hubby Anand Piramal as she received her graduation certificate
Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani has garnered the attention of the media quite frequently whether it is for her throwback photos, romantic pictures with husband Anand Piramal or while being snapped with her family at social gatherings.
Recently, an old picture of Isha Ambani from her graduation ceremony has now taken the internet by storm. A series of pictures shared by a fan page called 'Ambani Family' has gone viral. The page has nearly 65,000 followers and shares insightful pictures from the life of the Ambani family members, including Isha, Akash, Anant, and Shloka Mehta.
Isha Ambani poses with her graduation certificate along with her family and friends in attendance
In one of the pictures, Isha Ambani can be seen posing alongside her parents, Mukesh and Nita, brothers Akash and Anant and sister-in-law Shloka Mehta. Other people who were also part of the family portrait were Isha's husband Anand Piramal and his family, and Radhika Merchant and her mother.
The pictures are apparently from Isha Ambani's graduation ceremony which took place at Yale University, United States. In another picture, Isha's grandmother Kokilaben Ambani, brothers Akash and Anant, her then to be husband Anand Piramal with his parents Ajay and Swati Piramal, and then to be sister-in-law Shloka Mehta and family friend Radhika Merchant can be seen seated among the audience during the graduation ceremony.
The throwback pictures shared by the fan page have gone viral since then with netizens taking to the comments section of the post to extend their wishes to the Ambani heiress. While one user said, "Congratulations", World's Best Family." and a third user wrote, "Congratulations Isha mam."
For many who don't know, Isha graduated in Psychology and South Asian studies from Yale University. Post which she was inducted into the boards of directors of Jio and Reliance Retail in October 2014. After receiving her degree, Isha went on to carve a name for herself in the world of business.
In 2015, Isha launched Reliance Jio's 4G services along with her brother Akash Ambani and then went on to launch AJIO, an online fashion retailer, at the 2016 edition of Lakme Fashion Week. Isha tied the knot with Anand Piramal on December 12, 2018. The star-studded wedding was attended by personalities cutting across politics, sports and Bollywood.
Isha Ambani, daughter of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, tied the knot with Anand Piramal nearly a year ago. Since then, the new generation couple from Mumbai has redefined love in its truest sense
Post their big fat Indian wedding on December 11, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal made their first public appearance as Mr and Mrs. Piramala, when the two attended the annual day function of Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Isha Ambani looked pretty in a white floral midi dress, while her husband Anand Piramal was seen sporting a blue shirt and black pant for the occasion
Isha Ambani, who attended the event with her husband Anand Piramal and mother-in-law Swati Piramal was also seen posing for the lenses with her mom Nita Ambani
In photo: Isha Ambani caught in a light moment as her younger brother Anant Ambani escorts her to the car
Post her appearance at the school's annual event, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were snapped on a lunch date at a popular eatery in Juhu. For her outing, Isha donned a grey multi-layered maxi dress, while Anand Piramal opted for a plain white shirt
In photo: Anand Piramal snapped by the paparazzi as he arrives at the popular eatery in Juhu
Isha Ambani stuns in a ruffled black sari-gown during a fashion event in Mumbai. Isha paired her saree with a belt, thereby accentuating her look. Isha completed her look with pretty diamond and emerald earrings
The two lovebirds were once again snapped by the paparazzi in their casual best at the Mumbai airport. For the travel, Isha opted for a casual look as she wore a navy blue pullover with pants and shoes. She completed her look with minimal accessories and left her long tresses open
Anand Piramal complimented his wife Isha Ambani by sporting a casual look. He wore jeans and a red tee-shirt
In photo: Isha Ambani snapped with her entire family as they came out to cast their vote during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
While Anand Piramal maintains a low profile, Isha Ambani has always been in the news for setting the internet on fire with her chic, glam and fashionable choices. The Ambani heiress won many hearts when she stunned in a beautiful Prabal Gurung lilac ball gown at the 2019 Met Gala. She accessorised her outfit with an exquisite diamond necklace, a stack of stunning rings and drop earrings
Isha Ambani was once again spotted at her casual best when she graced the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries held in south Mumbai. For the meeting, Isha donned a white floral ethnic ensemble and completed her look with diamond studs, nude lipstick, and subtle make-up
In photo: Isha Ambani looks pretty in a multi-coloured printed cotton kurti and plain white cropped pants as she poses for a picture with her celebrity friends including Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra
In September 2019, when Mukesh and Nita Ambani threw a grand bash to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, it was their daughter Isha, who stole the limelight as she opted for a pink lehenga and paired her look with a diamond and emerald neckpiece. She completed her look with diamond bangles and emerald earrings
In photo: Isha Ambani stuns in a black and silver fringe saree as she attends designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's fashion event in BKC
After a small hiatus, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were once again spotted at the Ambanis' Diwali bash held at Antilia in South Mumbai. Isha, who arrived with her mother-in-law Swati Piramal, donned a teal green saree with intricate floral motifs and silver zari border and paired her it with a maroon blouse. Isha complemented the look with a gold necklace
While Isha looked ethereal in a teal green saree, Anand Piramal complimented her as he opted for traditional ethnic wear. Anand donned a maroon kurta and completed his look with a matching jacket
In November 2019, the couple was spotted once again at the Mumbai airport in their casual best. This time, the duo were snapped alongside Mukesh Ambani as they made their way towards their cars. While Anand looked uber cool in a grey t-shirt, Isha sported a casual look - a grey pullover with track pants and trainers
In photo: Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal snapped by the paparazzi at the Kalina airport in Santacruz
Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani hosted a grand pre-wedding bash for Arjun Kothari who is Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari's son. While the event was a starry affair, it was Isha and Anand who managed to win hearts once again. For her cousin's pre-wedding bash, Isha opted for an ivory-floral ensemble which she paired with strings of emeralds and dazzling green jewellery. She complimented her look with minimal accessories and left her long beautiful curls open
On the other hand, Isha Ambani's husband Anand Piramal looked suave in a blush pink kurta which he paired with white pajamas. The two played perfect host as they welcomed the guests for the pre-wedding bash held at Antilia in South Mumbai
Nearly a year, business magnate Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani tied the knot with Anand Piramal. The star-studded wedding was attended by personalities across politics, sports, and Bollywood. Recently, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary, we show you what the power couple has been up to post their D-day since December 12, 2018
