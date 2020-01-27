Old photos of Ambani family at Isha Ambani's graduation ceremony go viral

Isha Ambani posing with her graduation ceremony along with her parents, siblings and loved ones. Picture/Instagram Ambani Family

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani has garnered the attention of the media quite frequently whether it is for her throwback photos, romantic pictures with husband Anand Piramal or while being snapped with her family at social gatherings.

Recently, an old picture of Isha Ambani from her graduation ceremony has now taken the internet by storm. A series of pictures shared by a fan page called 'Ambani Family' has gone viral. The page has nearly 65,000 followers and shares insightful pictures from the life of the Ambani family members, including Isha, Akash, Anant, and Shloka Mehta.



Isha Ambani poses with her graduation certificate along with her family and friends in attendance

In one of the pictures, Isha Ambani can be seen posing alongside her parents, Mukesh and Nita, brothers Akash and Anant and sister-in-law Shloka Mehta. Other people who were also part of the family portrait were Isha's husband Anand Piramal and his family, and Radhika Merchant and her mother.

The pictures are apparently from Isha Ambani's graduation ceremony which took place at Yale University, United States. In another picture, Isha's grandmother Kokilaben Ambani, brothers Akash and Anant, her then to be husband Anand Piramal with his parents Ajay and Swati Piramal, and then to be sister-in-law Shloka Mehta and family friend Radhika Merchant can be seen seated among the audience during the graduation ceremony.

The throwback pictures shared by the fan page have gone viral since then with netizens taking to the comments section of the post to extend their wishes to the Ambani heiress. While one user said, "Congratulations", World's Best Family." and a third user wrote, "Congratulations Isha mam."

For many who don't know, Isha graduated in Psychology and South Asian studies from Yale University. Post which she was inducted into the boards of directors of Jio and Reliance Retail in October 2014. After receiving her degree, Isha went on to carve a name for herself in the world of business.

In 2015, Isha launched Reliance Jio's 4G services along with her brother Akash Ambani and then went on to launch AJIO, an online fashion retailer, at the 2016 edition of Lakme Fashion Week. Isha tied the knot with Anand Piramal on December 12, 2018. The star-studded wedding was attended by personalities cutting across politics, sports and Bollywood.

