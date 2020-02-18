Old sweet, new form

Attend

Here's a pop-up that brings you traditional mithai with a modern twist from Rachel Goenka's book Adventures With Mithai. Treat yourself to unique preparations like kala jamun bread and butter pudding, Mysore pak and tender coconut domes, motichoor laddoo with cardamom mouse and anjeer barfi treacle pudding.

Till February 29

At Ishaara, Level 3, Palladium, High Street Phoenix, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Call 8657531988

