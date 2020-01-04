Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plays down rumours of Paul Pogba row

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

London: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played down any suggestion of a disagreement over Paul Pogba's recent ankle surgery on Friday. The Norwegian boss said on New Year's Day that Pogba's "people" had advised that the player, who has only started six matches in all competitions this season due to ankle problems, required surgery.

Speculation continues to surround the Frenchman, 26, who has been regularly linked with a move away from Old Trafford and whose agent, Mino Raiola, has been scathing about the club in comments made in the talian media. Solskjaer sought to set the record straight on Friday regarding the World Cup winner, who joined United for a then world record £89 million ($116 million) fee in 2016.

"Paul came back after a long spell out, [featured in] a few games, had a reaction, and didn't go to Burnley," he said ahead of his side's FA Cup third-round match against Wolves on Saturday. "He felt his ankle was sore, we did a scan. It's not the same injury, it's a different injury, of course when you get that scan you [as a player] consult your own medical people as well, like I did. He wanted a second opinion and the advice was to have it done," added Solskjaer.

