Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Time to pay back Manchester United fans

Ole salutes club's supporters, after being appointed Man Utd's full-time boss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as Man United's boss after Jose Mourinho was axed last December. Pic/AFP

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he was beyond excited to be handed the Manchester United manager's job on a full-time basis as the club announced yesterday he had signed a three-year deal.

The Norwegian, 46, has inspired a dramatic revival of United's fortunes since taking over from the sacked Jose Mourinho in December, winning 14 of his 19 games and leading the Red Devils to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Top gun

Solskjaer, who scored 126 goals in 366 appearances for United, was already a hero to fans as the man who scored the stoppage-time winner in the 1999 Champions League final to complete a historic treble.

In his short spell in charge he has lifted United back into contention for a Top-4 finish in the Premier League and is preparing for a mouthwatering Champions League clash against Barcelona next month.

"This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I'm beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve," he said in a statement on manutd.com. Solskjaer told MUTV he had relished the support from the fans since he replaced Mourinho.

"I've always had it but I have to say the last few months have been absolutely crazy with the way they've taken to the players, to me and to the coaching staff. We've really appreciated that support and hopefully we can pay them back now."

After Mourinho was sacked following a 3-1 loss to Liverpool on December 16, Molde boss Solskjaer was given the task of reviving United's flagging fortunes but was expected to return to the Norwegian club following his caretaker spell. Former United defender Gary Neville welcomed the appointment and urged the club to back the new full-time boss financially.

'Ole deserves it'

"I'm delighted for Ole," Neville tweeted. "I didn't think this would happen when he was appointed. However the results and spirit in the club have been incredible since he arrived and he deserves it. He now needs support in the transfer market in terms of finance and the right resource!"

