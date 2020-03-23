Olga Kurylenko recovers from Coronavirus, says she was in too much pain
Actress Olga Kurylenko says she has recovered from Coronavirus, talks about being in a lot of pain during this time.
Quantum Of Solace actress Olga Kurylenko has shared that she has completely recovered after suffering from coronavirus.
The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to give an update of her health, where she gave a breakdown of her illness before sharing that she was now free of COVID-19, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Along with a picture with her four-year-old son Alexander Max Horatio while wearing a mask, Kurylenko opened up about how she is now using her time to "reflect" and spend quality time with her son.
"Happy Mother's Day! #mothersday P.S. I have completely recovered. To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache," she said.
"The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! ‘I'm fine! And now I'm just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son," added the London-based former Bond star.
Previously, Kurylenko revealed she was "feeling better" three days after announcing she had tested positive for coronavirus.
The star took to Instagram on Wednesday last week to give her followers an update on her health, sharing that her "fever has gone". Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Hello everyone! I’m feeling better today. My fever is gone! I hear people can’t figure out where I currently am. I’m in London! How do I know it’s coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive. What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE! I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain. However, I do take vitamins and supplements. Please note that these vitamins do NOT cure Coronavirus but only help the immune system be stronger in order to fight! here is what I’m taking: Pantothenic Acid- Vitamin B5, also called pantothenic acid and pantothenate, is vital to living a healthy life. Like all B complex vitamins, B5 helps the body convert food into energy. Vitamin E - is a fat-soluble, essential nutrient with anti-inflammatory properties. Vitamin E helps support the immune system, cell function, and skin health. It’s an antioxidant, making it effective at combating the effects of free radicals produced by the metabolism of food and toxins in the environment. Vitamin C - goes without saying I hope! Curcumin (or Turmeric) - anti- inflammatory, antioxidant. Zinc - helps immune system fight bacteria and viruses. I also take colloidal silver but please be careful taking it as some websites have warnings about it as not everyone can take it. Please check if you can take it or you might have health complications. I also take Cell Food but again please check websites online about it as certain people aren’t recommended to take it! Good luck everyone! ÐÑÐ°ÑÐºÐ¾ Ð½Ð° ÑÑÑÑÐºÐ¾Ð¼: Ð ÐµÐ±ÑÑÐ°, ÑÐµÐ³Ð¾Ð´Ð½Ñ Ð¼Ð½Ðµ Ð»ÑÑÑÐµ! Ð¢ÐµÐ¼Ð¿ÐµÑÐ°ÑÑÑÐ° Ð¿ÑÐ¾ÑÐ»Ð°. Ð¯ Ð½Ð°Ñ Ð¾Ð¶ÑÑÑ Ð² ÐÐÐÐÐÐÐ! ÐÐ°Ðº Ñ Ð·Ð½Ð°Ñ, ÑÑÐ¾ Ñ Ð¼ÐµÐ½Ñ ÐºÐ¾ÑÐ¾Ð½Ð°Ð²Ð¸ÑÑÑ? ÐÐ½Ðµ ÑÐ´ÐµÐ»Ð°Ð»Ð¸ ÑÐµÑÑ Ð² Ð±Ð¾Ð»ÑÐ½Ð¸ÑÐµ, ÐºÐ¾ÑÐ¾ÑÑÐ¹ Ð¾ÐºÐ°Ð·Ð°Ð»ÑÑ Ð¿Ð¾Ð·Ð¸ÑÐ¸Ð²Ð½ÑÐ¼. ÐÐ°ÐºÐ¾Ðµ Ð¼Ð½Ðµ Ð¿ÑÐ¾Ð¿Ð¸ÑÐ°Ð»Ð¸ Ð»ÐµÑÐµÐ½Ð¸Ðµ? ÐÐÐÐÐÐÐÐ! Ð¡ÐºÐ°Ð·Ð°Ð»Ð¸ ÑÐ¾Ð»ÑÐºÐ¾ Ð¿Ð¸ÑÑ Ð¿Ð°ÑÐ°ÑÐµÑÐ°Ð¼Ð¾Ð» Ð¿ÑÐ¸ Ð²ÑÑÐ¾ÐºÐ¾Ð¹ ÑÐµÐ¼Ð¿ÐµÑÐ°ÑÑÑÐµ Ð¸ Ð±Ð¾Ð»ÑÑ , ÑÑÐ¾ Ñ Ð¸ Ð´ÐµÐ»Ð°Ð»Ð°. ÐÐ»Ñ Ð¿Ð¾Ð´Ð´ÐµÑÐ¶ÐºÐ¸ Ð¸Ð¼Ð¼ÑÐ½Ð¸ÑÐµÑÐ° Ñ Ð¿ÑÑ ÑÐ»ÐµÐ´ÑÑÑÐ¸Ðµ Ð²Ð¸ÑÐ°Ð¼Ð¸Ð½Ñ: ÐÐ¸ÑÐ°Ð¼Ð¸Ð½ Ð¡, Ð, Ð, B5, Curcumin (Turmeric), Zinc. ÐÐ½Ð¸Ð¼Ð°Ð½Ð¸Ðµ! ÐÑÐ¸ Ð²Ð¸ÑÐ°Ð¼Ð¸Ð½Ñ Ð½Ðµ Ð»ÐµÑÐ°Ñ ÐºÐ¾ÑÐ¾Ð½Ð°Ð²Ð¸ÑÑÑ!!! ÐÐ½Ð¸ ÑÐ¾Ð»ÑÐºÐ¾ Ð¼Ð¾Ð³ÑÑ Ð¿Ð¾Ð¼Ð¾ÑÑ Ð¸Ð¼Ð¼ÑÐ½Ð½Ð¾Ð¹ ÑÐ¸ÑÑÐµÐ¼Ðµ Ð±Ð¾ÑÐ¾ÑÑÑÑ Ñ Ð²Ð¸ÑÑÑÐ°Ð¼Ð¸ Ð¸ Ð¸Ð½ÑÐµÐºÑÐ¸ÐµÐ¹ ÐÑÐµÐ¼ ÐºÑÐ¾ Ð±Ð¾Ð»ÐµÐµÑ Ñ Ð¾ÑÐ¾ÑÐµÐ³Ð¾ Ð²ÑÐ·Ð´Ð¾ÑÐ¾Ð²Ð»ÐµÐ½Ð¸Ñ. ÐÑÐµÐ¼ ÐºÑÐ¾ Ð¿ÑÑ #coronavirus #ÐºÐ¾ÑÐ¾Ð½Ð°Ð²Ð¸ÑÑÑ
Alongside a picture of herself wearing a green medical mask and a collection of vitamin bottles, she wrote: 'Hello everyone! I'm feeling better today. My fever is gone! I hear people can't figure out where I currently am. I'm in London! How do I know it's coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive. What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE!
"I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain. However, I do take vitamins and supplements."
