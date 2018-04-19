Police raid gambling den near Bhusawal, recovers cash and goods worth Rs 70 lakh

In addition to cash, vehicles and mobiles phones, liquor worth Rs 1,400 was also seized from the house, where the illegal activities were on



As many as 54 people were arrested from a gambling den in Nimbol village near Bhusawal following a raid by a police team on Thursday, an official said. The team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nilotpal recovered cash, vehicles and mobile phones worth almost Rs 70 lakh.

According to the ASP, the raid was conducted in the wee hours. "During the raid, we arrested 54 people and recovered cash worth Rs 9 lakh, 24 motorcycles worth around Rs 8 lakh, 11 four-wheelers worth around Rs 51 lakh and 51 cell phones worth about Rs 1.5 lakh, collectively valued at nearly Rs 70 lakh," Nilotpal said.



In addition to cash, vehicles and mobiles phones, liquor worth Rs 1,400 was also seized from the house, where the illegal activities were on, he added. Two cases have been registered in this connection, the officer said adding that the owner of the house, Govinda alias Lala Dinkar Patil, is one of the accused arrested in the case.

