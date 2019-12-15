MENU
Oliva Newton, John Travolta recreate iconic Grease looks

Updated: Dec 15, 2019, 14:27 IST | Agencies | Los Angeles

Olivia Newton-John has shared a photograph of John Travolta and her dressed as their Grease charactersâsaying it's the first time they have done so since the film was released 41 years ago

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta

Actress Olivia Newton-John has shared a photograph of John Travolta and her dressed as their Grease characters—saying it's the first time they have done so since the film was released 41 years ago.

The actors, who played Sandy and Danny in the hit 1978 teen flick, looked as good as they did way back when the film was released, as they suited up in their old costumes. Newton wore the "good Sandy" outfit consisting of a yellow midi-skirt and cardigan over a white shirt and flat shoes, while Travolta went for Danny Zuko's iconic quiff hairstyle and leather jacket look.

Sharing the special moment, the actress told fans, "First time in costume since we made the movie! So excited!'' Travolta, 65, also shared photographs and videos from the night, telling fans, "#Grease is still the word. Opening night of #MeetNGrease at the @coralskyamp in West Palm Beach!'' They reunited for the Meet N' Grease event, where fans got to attend a movie singalong event alongside the actors.

Newton, 71, recently sold her iconic "bad Sandy" outfit of a leather jacket and tight spandex trousers at auction, to raise money for her cancer centre.

