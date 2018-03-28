Oliver Hudson reconnecting with estranged father

Oliver Hudson said he is trying to work out his strained relationship with his estranged father Bill Hudson



Picture courtesy/Oliver Hudson Instagram account

Oliver Hudson said he is trying to work out his strained relationship with his estranged father Bill Hudson. The 41-year-old actor, who appeared on Larry King Now, revealed the duo has started keeping in touch via text messages, EW reported.

"Well, we're trying right now. We've shot some texts back and forth," Hudson said. It is ironic that their reconciliation was triggered after the "Splitting Up Together" star took to Instagram on Father's Day of 2015 to post a picture of himself, his sister Kate Hudson, and their father with the caption: "Happy Abandonment Day (sic)".

"There was an incident that happened via my Instagram. I had posted something that was darkly comedic and it blew up into something, and actually it helped us with our relationship. "So, now we're kind of keeping in touch," Hudson said. Bill Hudson had then gone on to say that his two children with ex-wife veteran actor Goldie Hawn were dead to him.

