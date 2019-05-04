Olivia Colman, Anthony Hopkins to star in film adaptation of The Father

hollywood

Oscar winners Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins will be teaming up for Florian Zeller's "The Father". The film is an adaptation of Zeller's stage play of the same name. He will direct the project from a screenplay he co-wrote with Christopher Hampton, reported Variety. Hopkins will portray the eponymous character, a mischievous and highly independent man who, as he ages, refuses all assistance from his daughter Anne (Colman).

Yet such help has become essential, following Anne's decision to move to Paris with her partner. As Anne's father tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality as if the world, for a moment, has ceased to be logical. The film is set to start shooting in London later this month.

It will be produced by David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi, and Philippe Carcassonne along with Christophe Spadone and Simon Friend. Zeller's 2012 play was first launched in Paris, winning a Moliere Award for best play, before hitting Broadway and London's West End, where it won both Tony and Olivier awards for best actor.

