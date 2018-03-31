Olivia Culpo confirms split with Danny Amendola

US model Olivia, however, says she finds it difficult to talk about break-up with NFL star Danny Amendola

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo has confirmed her break-up with National Football League (NFL) star Danny Amendola. "We are broken up and it's just so fresh for me. I don't feel comfortable talking about it. Everyone goes through break-ups in life. Everybody has their own way of handling it and it's something that I am definitely not going to get into at this moment," Culpo told US TV show Access Hollywood Live. Rumours of the couple's split started doing the rounds after Amendola unfollowed Culpo on Instagram recently.

According to reports in US Weekly, Amendola wasn't happy that Culpo posed nude for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue last month. Also, things had strained between the two since the former New England Patriot player struck a two-year deal worth $12 million with the Miami Dolphins and relocated to Florida. The couple first confirmed their relationship on Instagram in February 2016.

