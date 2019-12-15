Olivia Culpo on her bond with Christian McCaffrey: We have so much in common

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Former Miss Universe and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Olivia Culpo has revealed that things are going great between National Football League star Christian McCaffrey and her. According to a report in The Daily Mail, Olivia, 27, and Christian, 23, who plays for Carolina Panthers, have been together for six months.

Speaking of her bond with Christian, she told People magazine: "It's really easy for us, so I'm grateful. We have so much in common." Rumours were rife of them being in a relationship in April when they followed each other on Instagram and started 'liking' pictures on social media. In July, they went on a holiday to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and since then have not shied away from confessing their love on social media.

Last month, Christian posted a picture of Olivia's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot on his Instagram story and captioned it: "Proud of you! @oliviaculpo." Before dating Christian, Olivia was in a relationship with Detroit Lions star Danny Amendola and split in 2018.

