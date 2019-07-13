Olivia Culpo opens up about struggle with depression

hollywood

Olivia Culpo

Adding to the list of celebrities who have opened up about their struggles with depression is American model Olivia Culpo. Culpo penned a heartfelt post on Instagram, in which she described how she has battled depression.

"Looking at the difference between these two photos today, and thought it was important to share something with all of you. 2nd photo, a few months ago: I was depressed. I had no appetite, was drinking way too much, smoking, couldn't sleep, and couldn't eat. But I was still taking photos on social media and pretending everything was great," wrote Culpo.

She further explained that she "was going through a difficult situation that left me mentally, emotionally, and spiritually bankrupt and it had taken its toll physically. The feeling of despair is a relatable one, so I feel a responsibility to anyone else going through something difficult to say that it's ok to not be ok."

The 27-year-old model went on to detail the harsh realities of social media, where, she believes, everyone is pretentious about their lives.

"We're all too familiar with the 'highlight REEL' of Instagram so I wanted to get REAL and tell you it's not always as amazing as it seems. I'm sharing this because 1. I want to emphasize what we already know: Instagram is everyone's best version of themselves and their lives. It can trick us into thinking everything is perfect in other's worlds. Which is NOT true. We are all more alike than we think, navigating life with similar ups and downs; good times and bad. We never really know what someone is going through, so it's unfair to judge/compare. 2. I hope this helps others who might be going through a hard time and feeling like they need to 'have it all together," Culpo wrote.

"Hard times happen and the most important part is putting one foot in front of the other, knowing the moment will pass, and being patient with yourself. No filter is going to take away from the normal ups and downs of life that we all have. Our imperfections/hardships make us all perfectly relatable, taking this journey through life together. I think the more we understand how connected that makes all of us, the easier and more rewarding this life journey can be," she continued.

According to Us Weekly, this post from Olivia Culpo came months after her breakup with Danny Amendola. Following their breakup, her ex-boyfriend dissed the former Miss Universe in a series of social media posts claiming that the model "chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money."

