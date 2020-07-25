Ollie Pope gives hosts hope

England's Ollie Pope in full flow on Day One of the third Test against West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester, yesterday. PIC/Getty Images

Middle-order batsman Ollie Pope (91) scored an unbeaten half-century to help England make a comeback on Day One of the decisive third Test against West Indies at Old Trafford on Friday. England suffered a major setback when talisman Ben Stokes was dismissed for just 20. The hosts were 131-4 at tea, with WI fast bowler Kemar Roach having dismissed second-Test century-makers Dom Sibley and Stokes.

At stumps, the hosts were 258-4. Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Butter was unbeaten on 56 Earlier, England lost opener Rory Burns just before the tea interval for a well-made 57 after the recalled Rahkeem Cornwall took a sensational slip catch off the bowling of fellow spinner Roston Chase.



England dropped No. 3 batsman Zak Crawley and left-arm paceman Sam Curran, with their places taken by express quick Jofra Archer and veteran spearhead James Anderson. Captain Joe Root was promoted to No. 3, with Stokes moving up to four. Root was in early, with opener Sibley out for a five-ball duck after West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss. Sibley, who had frustrated the West Indies with a near eight-hour hundred in the second Test, was lbw playing across the line to a full-length delivery from Roach.

The West Indies had a scare when Shannon Gabriel limped off midway through his fourth over but he came back on, a relief for the tourists given they had just three specialist quick bowlers.

