Olly Alexander: I was told not to talk about my sexuality

Singer Olly Alexander has revealed he was asked not to open up about his sexuality during the initial days of his music career. The Years & Years frontman, however, said it was important to be "open and honest" about his sexuality, to inspire others who were struggling to come out, reported Femalefirst.

"What happened after we signed was, we got offered media training. One afternoon I met a very nice lady whose job was to help us answer questions in interviews - give us tips, tell us what journalists might try to trip us up on. I asked her what she thought about me being gay.

"She said - with very good intentions I'm sure - 'Why does anybody need to know about your sexuality? What business is it who you go to bed with? Do you really want to invite personal questions like that? Maybe it's better to not say anything about your sexuality at all.'" Alexander said.

Speaking at LGBT charity Stonewall's fundraiser, he added: "The moment came when a journalist did ask me what my sexuality was, and I said, yes, I'm gay, this song is about a man. It was a really big moment for me, and I realised I needed to say that for my 15-year-old self. I needed to say to him, look, we are not hiding any more."

