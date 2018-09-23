Oltmans resigns as Pakistan hockey coach

other-sports

Roelant Oltmans, who formerly served as the coach of the Indian men's hockey team, has resigned from the post of Pakistan hockey head coach. The move came after Pakistan's not-so-impressive performance in the prestigious tournaments like 2018 Commonwealth Games and Hockey Champions Trophy.

Oltmans, in a letter to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), stated that the current circumstances are not so suitable to bring out the best out of the players and that it is not really possible for the PHF to create the required environment for the team to perform well.

'I'm responsible for the performance and results of the team. I feel that the circumstances at present do not create an environment where we can get the best out of the team,' Geo TV quoted Oltman's letter to PHF, as saying.

'I don't think the PHF has the possibility to change the circumstances to a level that is required from my point of view,' he added. Under Oltmans, who was appointed as the head coach in January 2018, the Pakistan men's team failed to produce an impressive performance on the field.

In 2018 Hockey Champions trophy, Pakistan had finished last among the six countries that participated in the tournament while in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, they made a disappointing seventh-place finish.

