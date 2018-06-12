Olympian Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter dies after drowning in pool

The post was also shared on Morgan's (Bode's wife) Insta page. Miller and Morgan, a model and professional beach voleyball player, married in 2012 after dating for some time

Bode Miller's daughter. Pic Courtesy/ Bode Miller's Instagram

Olympian skier Bode Miller is mourning the tragic death of his 19-month-old daughter Emeline Grier Miller.

Miller shared the news on his Instagram account on Tuesday, which left his friends and well-wishers in a state of shock.

As reported by the USA Today, the cause of the toddler's untimely death is drowning in a residential pool.

The American alpine ski racer went on to express his grief on photo sharing website Instagram with the following post: "We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it¿s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time."

He shared the following photos accompanied by his Instagram post.

The post was also shared on Morgan's (Bode's wife) Insta page. Miller and Morgan, a model and professional beach volleyball player, married in 2012 after dating for some time.



Bode Miller. Pic/ AFP

The couple had two kids together, a 3-year-old son, Edward Nash Skan Miller, and late baby Emeline Grier. They had revealed on Easter Sunday, i.e. April 01 of 2018, that a new baby is expected in October.

Miller also has two kids from his previous partners - a daughter Neesyn Dace, 10, with Chanel Johnson and a son Samuel Nathaniel with Sara Cantrell.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates