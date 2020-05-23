Olympian Gail Emms signs up to fight COVID-19

Former England star badminton player Gail Emms has joined the National Health Services in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

Emms, 42, who won the mixed doubles silver at the 2004 Athens Olympics, is working as a volunteer tester at the Milton Keynes Boots testing station.

The retired shuttler finished her first eight-hour shift with the team on Tuesday after completing a NHS training course. "I've had training on Personal Protection Equipment safety and then how to swab test. I have to swab the back of the mouth and throat and also up the nose," Emms told British tabloid, The Sun.

"I got assessed myself and had to do tests on my own. Why have I done this? Well, because I'm fit and healthy and I want to do something rather than sit on my a***! I wanted to show I can do something," she added.

