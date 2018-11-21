Olympian Simone chills with her 'baby' Stacey Ervin Jr. on the beach

other-sports

Simone Biles recently posted this picture on Instagram and wrote: "We must learn who is gold and who is simply gold plated - YOU ARE SOLID GOLD BABY."

Simone Biles with boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr

America's four-time Olympic gold medallist gymnast Simone Biles is enjoying her beach vacation with boyfriend, Stacey Ervin Jr. Biles recently posted this picture on Instagram and wrote: "We must learn who is gold and who is simply gold plated — YOU ARE SOLID GOLD BABY."

Simone Biles is an American artistic gymnast. Biles is the 2016 Olympic individual all-around, vault and floor gold medalist, and balance-beam bronze medalist. She was part of the gold-medal-winning team dubbed the "Final Five" at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Simone Arianne Biles was born on March 14, 1997, in Columbus, Ohio, the third of four siblings. Her birth mother, Shanon Biles, was unable to care for Simone or her other children – Ashley, Tevin, and Adria – due to her drug and alcohol addiction, and the children were in and out of foster care. Simone's birth father, Kelvin Clemons, abandoned his family, struggled with addictions, and was never present in his daughter's life. Shanon's father, Ron (Simone's grandfather), and his second wife, Nellie Cayetano Biles, who had two nearly-adult sons, Ron Jr. and Adam, began temporarily caring for Shanon's children in 2000, in the north Houston suburb of Spring, Texas, and later in 2003, the couple officially adopted the two youngest children, Simone and Adria, and Ron's sister adopted the two oldest. Ron, Simone's adoptive father, is originally from Cleveland, and is a former air traffic controller, who served in the military with the U.S. Air Force at San Antonio's Randolph Air Force Base and later with the Federal Aviation Administration. Nellie, Simone's adoptive mother, emigrated from Belize, is a nurse and the former co-owner of a chain of fourteen Texas-based nursing homes.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates