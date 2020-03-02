Olympic medalist hockey player Balbir Singh Kullar passes away at 77

Former Indian hockey player and Olympian Balbir Singh Kullar on Sunday passed away at the age of 77. "We are deeply saddened by the demise of our former hockey player and a two-time Olympic medallist, Balbir Singh Kullar. We send out our heartfelt condolences to his family," Hockey India tweeted. Kullar was part of the Indian side which bagged a bronze medal in the 1968 Mexico Olympics. He was born in the Sansarpur village of the Jalandhar district in 1942.

We are deeply saddened by the demise of our former hockey player and a two-time Olympic medallist, Balbir Singh Kullar.



We send out our heartfelt condolences to his family.#RIP pic.twitter.com/532WyFySYy — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) March 1, 2020

At the national level, he represented the hockey teams of Punjab State, Indian Railways and Punjab Police. He joined Punjab Police in 1962 and became an assistant sub-inspector in 1963.

He made his India debut in 1963 in Lyon, France. He gained reputation as an inside forward in the Indian team and toured several countries like Belgium, England, Netherlands, New Zealand, and West Germany.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever