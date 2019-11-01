Olympics qualifiers: It'll be a cakewalk for both Indian teams, feels Pargat Singh
The sturdy full back, however, stressed that the Indians cannot afford to get complacent
The World No. 5 Indian men’s team take on World No. 22 Russia, while the World No. 9 women face World No. 13 USA in the double legged Olympic Qualifiers (November 1 and 2) at the Kalinga Stadium here. "It should be a cakewalk for India to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics" said Pargat. The sturdy full back however stressed that the Indians cannot afford to get complacent. "Both Indian teams must be serious and focus on the job at hand.
When you are ahead of your opponents in ranking, complacency may creep in. That has to be avoided. I have many teams who were ahead before such competitive matches, losing the plot on the given day. It does not matter where you are placed in the ranking table. You need to be well placed mentally and physically on the pitch. We are ahead and should do everything to maintain that. If we do so, I foresee both teams confirming their Tokyo berth," said Pargat, 54.
Live on TV
India v USA (women’s qualifier): 6pm
India v Russia (men’s qualifier): 8pm
Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD
