OM Birla urges Lok Sabha MPs not to walk out during Zero Hour

national

The Members of Parliament had to be urged by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to not walk out whenever an MP starts speaking during Zero Hour

Om Birla

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Thursday urged Members of Parliament (MPs) not to walk out whenever an MP starts speaking during Zero Hour.

This came after BJP MP from Maldaha Uttar in West Bengal, Khagen Murmu, started speaking and some parliamentarians stood up to leave in between.

"I want to request to parliamentarians that many senior members during zero hours who get up from their designated seats to walk out when an MP starts speaking, this is not right. I request again that if you do this again then I would have to call your names," Birla said.

The speaker also requested the new members to not level any allegations against anyone without proof.

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.

