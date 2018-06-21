Omar Abdullah calls for fresh Jammu and Kashmir polls fearing horse-trading by BJP
After BJP pulled out of the coalition with PDP, the state was placed under Guv's rule on Wednesday
National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday called for immediate dissolution of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) legislative assembly and holding of fresh elections in the state.
In a surprise move, the BJP on Tuesday pulled out of the three-year-old ruling coalition with the PDP in the state that was placed under Governor's rule on Wednesday morning.
"The J&K state assembly should be dissolved immediately and fresh elections should take place. The former DCM has admitted that BJP can't be trusted not to horsetrade for government formation (sic)," Omar tweeted. The former chief minister was reacting to BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta's reported statement that his party was "working on something". "I don't think a new government will be formed anytime soon. Uncertainties are there, but we are working on something and people will get to know about it," Gupta had reportedly said.
J&K assembly under suspended animation
Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra on Wednesday placed the state assembly under suspended animation. After the imposition of Governor's rule, Vohra exercised his powers under the Constitution.
Chhattisgarh addl CS posted to J&K
B V R Subramanyam, additional chief secretary (Home) in Chattisgarh, was posted to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday following the imposition of Governor's Rule in the state. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet cleared his posting on Tuesday.
'Revoke govt order to take back cases'
A BJP leader has requested Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra to revoke the erstwhile Mehbooba Mufti government's decision to take back several cases against stone-pelters in the Kashmir valley.
