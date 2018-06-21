Omar Abdullah calls for fresh Jammu and Kashmir polls fearing horse-trading by BJP

After BJP pulled out of the coalition with PDP, the state was placed under Guv's rule on Wednesday

CRPF personnel stand guard near the Kheer Bhawani temple on the occasion of annual Kheer Bhawani Mela, at Tulamula, in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday called for immediate dissolution of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) legislative assembly and holding of fresh elections in the state.

In a surprise move, the BJP on Tuesday pulled out of the three-year-old ruling coalition with the PDP in the state that was placed under Governor's rule on Wednesday morning.

"The J&K state assembly should be dissolved immediately and fresh elections should take place. The former DCM has admitted that BJP can't be trusted not to horsetrade for government formation (sic)," Omar tweeted. The former chief minister was reacting to BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta's reported statement that his party was "working on something". "I don't think a new government will be formed anytime soon. Uncertainties are there, but we are working on something and people will get to know about it," Gupta had reportedly said.