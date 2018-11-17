Omar Abdullah: Class XI student's murder deeply disturbing

national

Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Saturday described the killing of a youth by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district as deeply disturbing, saying there can be no justification for such an act.

"The cold-blooded murder of an 11th standard student by the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for this act & should force those who sympathise with these outfits to question how these murders make Kashmir a better, freer place," Omar posted on Twitter.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to the abduction and killing of Nadeem Manzoor -- reportedly a Class XI student -- by the militants on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at Niklora in Pulwama, police had said.

